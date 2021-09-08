Man on Kerala police’s lookout notice detained at Chennai airport

A 37-year-old man against whom the Kerala police had issued a lookout circular was detained at the Chennai airport when he returned from Malaysia on Monday.

Chennai Airport (File photo)

Chennai : When they were checking the documents of the passengers, the immigration officials scanned the documents presented by Sahabdeen (37) of Kerala and found that the police in Kerala were on the lookout for him for six years. Airport sources said Sahabdeen had tried to take over a movable property using forged documents, and the Malappuram police had filed a case. But before they could arrest him, he managed to fly abroad. The police then issued an LOC to all airports in the country.