Railway cops nab serial smartphone thief from Tambaram station

The Tambaram railway police arrested a 20-year-old man who was allegedly involved in a series of mobile phone thefts in Tambaram station, and recovered 26 mobile phones worth five lakh from his house.

Representative image

Chennai : C Kommando Kumar of Jharkhand was staying in a rented house in Aminjikarai. K Selva Kumar (60) of Mannivakkam lodged a complaint at the Tambaram Government Railway Police that his mobile phone was missing while he was waiting in the queue at West Tambaram. When they checked the CCTV footage, the police found an unidentified man who stole Selva Kumar’s mobile phone. On Monday evening, the police found the same person standing near the ticket counter and detained Kommando Kumar for inquiry.