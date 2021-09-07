Bengaluru-based doctor collapses in Chennai airport

Chennai :

He had reached Chennai airport by Indigo Airlines earlier this evening. After his collecting his baggage, Rao was walking towards the exit-2, when he collapsed and fell on the floor.





Police sources said that Roa suffered a head injury and started to bleed. The medical squad present in the airport examined him and rushed him to the nearby hospital where he was declared brought dead. Initial investigations reveal that either Rao must have fainted due to low blood pressure and would have died after he fell hard on the floor or he must have suffered a massive cardiac arrest.





The police have filed a case and the body was sent to Chromepet Government hospital. Further investigations are underway.