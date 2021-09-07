Chennai: Man electrocuted as underground live cables electrify stagnant rainwater

Chennai :

A police officer who tried to retrieve the body too felt the shock after which the Tangedco department was alerted to turn off the power supply in the locality.





The deceased, Krishnayyah of Choolai, worked as a gardener at a doctor's house in Chetpet. The incident happened when he was passing by Miller's Road when he suffered an electric shock after stepping on the stagnant water.





While he collapsed on the spot, passers-by alerted the police control room after which Kilpauk police rushed to the spot and tried to rescue him.





Since the cops felt the water was electrified, Tangedco officials were alerted and the power supply was suspended, after which the body was sent to Kilpauk Medical College Hospital for post-mortem examination.





A case has been registered and further investigation is on. Police said that the stagnant water could have been electrified due to the leakage from the underground live cables of Tangedco.

Tangedco officials were fixing the problem on Tuesday.





Police said that Krishnaraj's wife died last year and he stayed with his mother and brother at the doctor's house.