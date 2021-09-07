Now RT-PCR test result in 15-30 minutes at Rs 3,400 in Chennai airport

Chennai :

The revised testing charges at the government-run facility would now be Rs 3,400 instead of Rs 4,000. The tests are covered by government insurance.





In order to get the passengers tested for COVID 19, the lab has been providing three services at different costs – Rs 900 for result in 8 hours, Rs 2,500 for result in 2-4 hours and Rs 3,400 for result in 15-20 minutes. While a price deduction was announced for one of the RT PCR services, the price for the next two remained the same.





For passengers travelling to the UAE, it is mandatory to get the test result within 15-30 minutes. Passengers, who urged the authorities to reduce the price of the third version, also demanded that they have to be allowed to choose among the three services available.





Following the demand, the fare is reduced to Rs. 3,400. The fare reduction has been in effect since last Friday.