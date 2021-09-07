Bicycles make life easier for lockdown-hit workers

In an attempt to promote cycling for commute, a group of enthusiasts in the city donated bicycles to nine individuals who were struggling to travel to work during the pandemic-induced lockdown. The team has plans to organise more such donations and they will focus on underprivileged children.

This WCCG-donated bicycle makes commute to work easier for Babu, a cobbler

Chennai : Babu, a 72-year-old cobbler, lives in Perumbakkam and travels to Kodambakkam daily to reach his shop. He starts his day at 7 am and travels by bus. “It would take more than two hours to reach the shop which is located near Palmgrove hotel. With no public transport, the commute was very difficult during the lockdown. I had to walk for 20 km to reach my workplace as it was my only source of income. The situation would have been worse if the shop remained closed,” said Babu.



His plight came to the notice of We are Chennai Cycling Group (WCCG), which launched Project Annamalai in August 2020. “We have a dedicated team to identify recipients, and they can be nominated by anyone who feels they deserve a preliminary discussion or investigation. We noticed people walking to their workplace daily and we found that a bicycle would help them,” said Lokesh Ashokan, member of WCCG.



Babu got a bicycle with the support of WCCG and it helps him cover 20 km in one hour.



“We will not replace an existing old cycle but give one for the needy. For example, a plumber who has been walking around and using public transport now has his own mode of travel and he can carry his tools with him,” Lokesh Ashokan said.



The team is planning to donate at least 50 bicycles in the coming days. That apart, they will also provide for underprivileged children and residents of orphanages.