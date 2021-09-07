Raju hails Si Pa Aditanar, Sivanthi Aditanar’s contributions to journalism

Former Minister for Information and Publicity Kadambur C Raju on Monday recalled the contributions of founder of Daily Thanthi group Si Pa Aditanar and former Director of Daily Thanthi Dr B Sivanthi Aditanar. “Aditanar started the Daily Thanthi paper by writing on his own and publishing the paper.

Former Minister Kadambur C Raju (File photo) Chennai : Daily Thanthi contributed to the development of Tamil through papers. His son, Sivanthi Aditanar also contributed to journalism by making Daily Thanthi as number one Tamil newspaper in the entire country," said Kadambur Raju, in the Assembly. He also said that to honour Si Pa Aditanar, the previous government, headed by AIADMK, instituted three awards for journalism in the name of Si Pa Aditanar and to honour Dr B Sivanthi Aditanar, a memorial was constructed.