Corporation to ready feasibility report to reclaim Kodungaiyur dump yard

The Greater Chennai Corporation has decided to prepare a feasibility report to implement land reclamation project in Kodungaiyur dump yard, which sprawls across more than 150 acres of land accumulating waste for over three decades. The civic body has already launched land reclamation projects at Perungudi, Athipattu, Sathangadu and Pallikaranai dump yards.

Chennai : According to Corporation sources, the project would be streamlined and funded by Tamil Nadu Urban Infrastructure Financial Services Limited (TNUIFSL). “Private consultants were invited to study the dump yard and prepare a plan for land reclamation. However, whether it would be bio-mining or any other process will be finalised only after a feasibility report is prepared,” an official source said.



As per a Corporation document, the chosen private consultants should provide a detailed feasibility report with a master plan for the best usage of the dump yard considering the options of reuse or re-utilisation of land in compliance to Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016, and Central Pollution Control Board guidelines for disposal of legacy waste.



The dump yard in north Chennai is spread across 157.5 acres where waste is being dumped for more than 30 years. On an average, 2,000 to 2,200 tonnes of waste is dumped at the site every day. The yard has an estimated 64.01 lakh cubic metres of legacy waste.



“In order to achieve 100 per cent processing and recycling, multiple decentralised processing facilities like micro composting centres (MCC), windrows composting, biogas plants, biomethanation plants, bio-CNG plants, garden waste processing facility, incinerators for dry waste, co processing at cement plant, resource recovery centres (RRC), material recovery facility (MRF), plastics waste to fuel oil have been proposed and created. By processing fresh waste in a decentralised manner, the waste that is supposed to be dumped in the Kodungaiyur site will stop in near future,” the document said.



The civic body had commenced bio-mining at Athipattu, Sathangadu and Pallikaranai dumping yards a few years ago, where works are almost complete. Bio-mining at Perungudi dumping yard commenced recently.