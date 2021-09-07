Inspector amassed illicit wealth worth Rs 73 lakh in 4 yrs: DVAC

Based on reference from Lokayukta, the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption registered a case of corruption against a police inspector, now serving in Dindigul district, for allegedly amassing illegal wealth worth more than Rs 73 lakh in four years.

File photo

Chennai : A case has been registered against Kannivadi inspector R Thangaraju, who had allegedly amassed illicit wealth to tune of Rs 73.69 lakh from 2016 to 2019.



The Coimbatore unit of the agency had registered the case based on reference from Lokayukta. Thangaraju joined the Tamil Nadu police as a sub-inspector in 2000 and was promoted to the rank of inspector in 2014. He has served as inspector in Govt Railway Police, Coimbatore district and Tirupur before posted to the present station in Dindigul.



At the beginning of the check period, the accused was in possession of assets worth Rs 11.6 lakh. But after just four years, the value of the assets in his name and that of his wife went up to Rs 1.24 crore.