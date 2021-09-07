113 omni buses, transport vehicles fined for violations

The Transport department officials of Chennai North Region conducted surprise checks on 113 omni buses and overloading transport vehicles from other states and imposed a fine of Rs 1.59 lakh and collected Rs 23,000 in taxes.
Chennai: An official release from A Ravichandran, Joint Transport Commissioner, Chennai North, said that the Regional Transport Offices at Chennai Central, Chennai North, Chennai North West, Chennai East North East, Poonamallee, Ambattur, Red Hills and Tiruvallur conducted the surprise checks on September 3 and 4.
“Surprise inspection was done on other state registered omni buses and overloading transport vehicles and an inspection report was raised on 112 vehicles. A total of Rs 1,59,500 fine was collected from these vehicles for various violations and Rs 23,000 tax due was collected,” the statement said, adding that four staff vehicles that were being operated without proper document and road tax were impounded and collected road tax due of Rs 31,000.
