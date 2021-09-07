Retired bank official duped of Rs 1.29 cr

The Central Crime Branch police registered a case against a couple who cheated a retired official of a private bank to the tune of Rs 1.29 crore on the promise of getting a medical seat for her friend’s daughter.
Chennai: The main accused, R Ganesan (37) of Virugambakkam, introduced himself as an astrologer to the victim Nalini Mannath, who lives alone after her husband’s demise in 2018. Claiming to know many influential persons, he offered to find clients for her part-time insurance job.
When Nalini told him how her friend was trying to get a medical seat for his daughter at Christian Medical College in Vellore, Ganesan allegedly told her that he was very close with the then Health Minister C Vijaya Baskar and introduced one Arul as his personal assistant.
From August 2018 to November 2020, Ganesan collected Rs 1.29 crore from Nalini. But later, he went to her house along with his wife Bhavani to hand over a car worth Rs 4 lakh as he could not get the medical seat as promised. However, Nalini found out that the car documents were fabricated. She later came to know that the couple has opened a media production company.
She then lodged a complaint at the Central Crime Branch, based on which the entrustment Document Fraud wing has registered a case and launched a hunt for the suspects.
