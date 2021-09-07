23-year-old electrocuted at SIPCOT factory

A 23-year-old electrician was electrocuted while carrying out wiring work in a private firm in Sriperumbudur on Sunday.

Representative image

Chennai : The deceased, Dukaraman of Vellore, was working in a private firm in SIPCOT in Sriperumbudur as an electrician for the past three years. On Sunday evening, Dukaraman was installing the new solar controller in the factory and was doing the wiring for it. Police said he suffered a high-voltage electric shock and became unconscious. He was immediately rushed to a private hospital on the factory’s ambulance. From there, he was referred to the Sriperumbudur government hospital, but the doctors there declared that he was already dead. The Sriperumbudur police have sent the body for post-mortem examination and registered a case. Further inquiry is on.