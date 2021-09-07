Woman cop catches snatcher after a chase

A woman armed reserve constable chased and secured a snatcher when he tried to escape with the mobile phone of a septuagenarian near Chennai Central on Sunday evening.

Chennai : The incident happened around 7 pm when the victim, J Damodaran (70) of Park Town, was passing by the railway station. A man snatched his phone and fled the spot. Passersby who noticed the incident raised an alarm and chased the snatcher. Constable Indrani, who was returning home from duty noticed the incident and joined the chase to secure the suspect. The accused was secured and handed over to Flower Bazaar police. He was identified as D Balaji (28) of Vyasarpadi, a history sheeter in Avadi and CMBT police stations. Balaji was remanded in judicial custody.