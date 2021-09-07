Tue, Sep 07, 2021

Tattoo helps cops nab burglary suspects in Chennai

Published: Sep 07,202107:00 AM

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

Having the tattoo of a skull on his forearm proved unlucky for a burglar and his accomplice after it helped the police identify him as the one who broke into medical shop and escaped with Rs 1 lakh.

CCTV footage showing tattoo of skull on forearm of one of the burglars
CCTV footage showing tattoo of skull on forearm of one of the burglars
Chennai: When he came to open his medical shop on New Avadi Road on Saturday morning, Mohammed Iqbal Hakkim of Chetpet found it broken into and Rs 1 lakh stolen. When officials from Kilpauk station checked the CCTV footage, they found that the suspects’ faces were not clear.

However, they spotted a tattoo on the right hand of one of the burglars. Also, fingerprints matched with Rajesh alias of Bonda Rajesh (20) of Avadi who was arrested by Aminjikarai police a few weeks ago for burgling a supermarket. He was released a week ago.

Learning that Rajesh was hiding in Mylapore, officials went there on Saturday night. In a bid to escape, he jumped into the Buckingham Canal but the police officials also jumped in and secured him. Based on his confession, the other accused, S Vijayakumar (20) of Mandaveli, was secured. Both were remanded in judicial custody on Sunday.

Related Tags :

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

Conversations