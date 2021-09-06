TPR below 1 per cent in Chennai for over two months

Chennai :

According to data, the TPR in the city remains less than 1 per cent. On June 30, the test positivity rate came below one per cent for the first time since the outbreak of the pandemic.





On June 3, Chennai registered a TPR of around 0.9 per cent and came down to 0.5 per cent during the third week of July, which was an all time low. However, the TPR increased again to 0.9 per cent on August 11, the period during which the daily number of new cases crossed 200 again.





As per Chennai Corporation sources, the testing has been reduced to less than 23,000 per day from earlier 30,000. On the other hand, each of the 15 zones in the city have been given targets based on population and number of infections.





"The target for all the 15 zones is around 17,000 per day. Remaining samples are collected at government hospitals and private hospitals. The sanitary inspectors are responsible for reaching the target," a source said.