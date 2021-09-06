Commissioner gifts Rs 75K to head constable to participate in Intl bodybuilding event in Uzbekistan

Chennai :

Days after messages did rounds of WhatsApp that head constable A Purushothaman attached to Adyar traffic investigation wing is struggling to generate funds to participate in an international event for bodybuilders at Uzbekistan, city Police Commissioner Shankar Jiwal on Sunday presented Rs 75,000 to head constable at his office.





Purushothaman has already won Mr Tamil Nadu eight times in 2000, 2002 and five consecutive years from 2004 to 2008. While an accident stalled his stride, Purushothaman made a comeback in 2018, almost a decade later, and won the Mr Tamil Nadu title for the eighth time. He had won a silver medal for Tamil Nadu police at the all-India police meet.





As he was able to meet the expenditure by himself to participate in such events, his friends and colleagues collected Rs 1 lakh to send him to Chandigarh last month to participate at a national event . He was one of the 10 bodybuilders from the Tamil Nadu Ameteur Bodybuilding Assocition shortlisted to participate at the international event World Bodybuilding and Physique Sports Championship 2021 to be held at Tashkent in Uzbekistan from October 1 to 7. Since the Union Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports did not extend the financial support to the participant, Purushotham is left to generate funds once again to make it to the international podium. While his requirement is Rs 3 lakh - Rs 1.5 lakh for airfare, visa, boarding and lodging, agency and registration fees and another Rs 1.5 lakh to prepare his physique -Jiwal invited Purushotham to his office and handed over Rs 75,000.