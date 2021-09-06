TN inspector amassed illicit wealth worth Rs 73.69 lakh in 4 years, says DVAC

Chennai :

Case has been registered against Kannivadi inspector R Thangaraju who had allegedly amassed the illicit wealth of Rs 73.69 lakh from the year 2016 to 2019.





The DVAC Coimbatore unit had registered the case based on reference from Lokayuktha. Thangaraju joined Tamil Nadu police force as sub inspector in the year 2000 and promoted to the rank of inspector in the year 2014.





He has served as inspector in Railway police, Coimbatore district and Tirupur before posted to the present station in Dindigul.





At the beginning of the check period the accused officer was in possession of assets worth Rs.11.6 lakh a d after four years the value of the asset on his name and his wife, a homemaker, went upto Rs.1.24 crore, DVAC noted.





After calculating his possible savings, official income and expenditure, DVAC has pegged the value of his ill-gotten asset at Rs 73.69 lakh . As he has enriched himself illegally using his official position, DVAC has slapped a case against him under the provisions of Prevention of Corruption act.