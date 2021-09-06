Vegetable prices increase by 15 percent at Koyambedu market

The traders said that the rate of vegetables might go up till next week.

Chennai :

“For the past few weeks the sale and prices decreased as the market received few customers as it was raining. Recently, there was a good sale at the vegetable market; also, there were marriages and temples festivals and in the coming days. So, the prices increased up by 15 percent, it might go up till September 18, and only after that the prices will decrease gradually,” said P Sukumaran, Treasurer, Koyambedu Wholesale Merchants’ Association.





As the vegetable prices increased by 15 percent, now, carrots sold for Rs 50- Rs 60 per kg, broad beans for Rs 40 – Rs 45 per kg, beans Rs 40 – Rs 50 per kg, brinjal Rs 15 – Rs 30 per kg, peas for Rs 100 – Rs 120 per kg, drumstick sold for Rs 30 per kg. Also, there was an adequate supply of tomatoes, the rate has decreased and sold for Rs 10 – Rs 15 per kg.





Meanwhile, due to the shortage of supply and rain in various states, the prices of fruits have also increased by 10 percent. S Dhanasekar, Secretary, Koyambedu Vegetable, Fruit and Flower Merchants’ Association said that due to shortage of supply the prices have increased for a few fruits, and from next week the rates of all the fruits will increase at least by 10 percent.





Currently, apples sold for Rs 250 – Rs 300 per kg (foreign and Indian), pomegranate for Rs 200 per kg, sweet lime for Rs 30 –Rs 35 per kg, pineapple Rs 35 – Rs 40 per kg, and orange and grapes for Rs 100 per kg.