Worker in SIPCOT dies of electrocution

Chennai:

Tukkaraman (23), was an electrician in a sand-paper and cutting wheel manufacturing company in SIPCOT.





He was working in the solar control wiring, while the accident occurred. Tukkaraman reportedly was flung away due to the current.





He was rushed to a Sriperumbudur Government Hospital after being referred by a private hospital to where Tukkaraman was taken at first.





Sriperumbudur GH declared he was dead on arrival. His mortal remains were sent to the hospital's mortuary for the autopsy.





Sriperumbudur police have filed a complaint and have begun investigating the matter.