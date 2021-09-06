Canadian yoga instructor dies in Mahabalipuram

Chennai :

Canadian yoga instructor, Teresa Annel (74), residing in Devaneri in Mahabalipuram was found dead inside her house on Sunday. Her assistant had found Annel lying unconscious in her bathroom and alerted the ambulance immediately. On examination, doctors declared that she was brought dead on arrival. Postmortem reports confirmed that she had suffered a massive heart attack eventually leading to her demise.





The body was later sent to Chengalpet Government Hospital and local cops informed the Canadian embassy in Delhi. Police sources also said that Annel's son, who lives in France, was informed of his mother's demise.