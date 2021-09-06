Placement party turns tragic for 5 on GST Road

Mangled remains of ill-fated car being removed with the help of a crane in Perungalathur on Sunday

Chennai :

Maddening speed killed five youngsters, four of whom had just completed engineering, as their car ran amok, after hitting a moving lorry from behind, and crashed into a stationary trailer truck on GST Road in Perungalathur in the wee hours of Sunday.





The Innova Crysta they had been travelling in was mangled beyond recognition. The deceased were identified as Rahul (20) of Pudukottai, Aravind Shankar (21) of KK Nagar, Naveen (21) and Raja Harish (21) of Mettur and Ajay (21) of Tiruchy.





Except for Naveen, the rest had just finished the mechanical engineering course at a private college on OMR and some of them have reportedly secured job placements in campus interviews. Naveen had been engaged as a driver by Raja Harish, said police.





Police said the youngsters threw a party at a rented house in Karapakkam to celebrate the job placements after which they allegedly went on a drive for fun.





The accident happened around 1.30 am and the CCTV footage retrieved from the locality showed the car hitting a moving truck from behind on GST Road after which it ran amok and crashed into a stationary trailer truck carrying steel rods.





Shocked passers-by tried to rescue the youngsters but in vain, since the car could not be removed as a whole.





Though a Fire and Rescue Service team from Tambaram station rushed to the spot and detached the car from the truck after a battle lasting for more than an hour, it was too late by then as all five had succumbed.





Their bodies were sent to the Chromepet Government Hospital for post-mortem and traffic investigation police from Chromepet station registered a case. Further investigation is on.





Witnesses said that if the trailer had not been parked on the road, the accident might not have turned this fatal.





“It’s highway patrol police’s job to spot such vehicles, fine them and remove them. However, heavy vehicles can be seen lined up on either side of the road here,” said a motorist.