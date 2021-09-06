Consultant moots community solar powerproject to replace subsidy, cut govt’s losses

Chennai :

Though the subsidy objective is to support residents consuming less energy, the current subsidy disbursement mechanisms favour the higher consumption segment under domestic tariff slabs, said Martin Scherfler, co-founder of Auroville Consulting.





The suggestion for community solar project comes at a time when rumours of tariff hike are doing the rounds with Tangedco’s outstanding debt touching Rs 1.34 lakh crore and the gap between the average cost of supply (Rs 9.06/unit) and average rate of realisation (Rs 6.7/unit) is at Rs 2.36 per unit.





“Sixty per cent of the 21 million domestic service consumers are falling under slab 1 (below 100 units) while slab 2 (up to 200 units) accounted for 26% in 2019-20. The consumers in the slab 1 and 2 benefits from 39% of the total subsidy and cross-subsidy allocation, whereas slab 3 (up to 500 units) and slab 4 (above 501 units) consumers who account for 41% of domestic service connection, benefit from 61% of the total subsidy and cross-subsidy allocation,” Martin said.





“On an average, a slab 4 consumer received close to four times more subsidy and cross-subsidy compared to an average slab 1 consumer,” he pointed out.





Stating that slab 1 and 2 consumers will be hit if a tariff rationalisation was done, he suggested that based on the community solar experience at Auroville, all domestic slab 1 and 2 consumers could be transitioned to community solar energy systems under net feed-in mechanisms.





“They should be provided with a direct benefit transfer equal to the current subsidy and cross-subsidy benefits,” he added.





A senior Tangedco official, however, told DT Next that such proposals look good only on paper and are very difficult to implement on a large scale.





“It requires massive investment and tough political decision to do away with subsidy for target groups,” the official added.