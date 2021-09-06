Gang of five school-time pals busted: six costly bikes, 16 sovereigns seized

Chennai :

Among the arrested, Kiruba alias Kirubanathan (19) of Pattabiram has two murder cases and Siva (20) of Ayanavaram has one murder case pending against him, while a juvenile is an accused in two murder cases, said police. Another juvenile was arrested recently in Virugambakkam for a failed vehicle theft and a hunt has been launched for an absconding suspect.





Police said all the accused were friends since school days and became partners in crime due to their disadvantaged background.





“The gang worked in tandem. While any two of them indulged in robbery or vehicle theft, the others waited in the surroundings to alert them if police or public are approaching,” said police.





A woman cop was robbed of her nine sovereigns in Triplicane and another similar offence was reported on Anna Salai in Chintadripet police station limits after which two special teams were formed to nab the accused.





After combing CCTV cameras, the accused were traced and secured by inspector Padmapriya and the team with the inputs from the cyber cell and technical team. “The accused carried out the offences between 6 pm and 6 am and parked the stolen vehicles at cemeteries claiming they urgently had to go out of town,” said Assistant Commissioner Bhaskar.





Kirubananthan and Siva were remanded in judicial custody on Sunday and the juvenile was sent to an observation home. A hunt has been launched for the absconding accused.