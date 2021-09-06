Two held with 5,000 kg PDS rice near Chennai

Chennai :

The Civil Supplies CID sleuths reached a ration shop in Aladu village in Ponneri based on information that ration rice meant for free supply among the public is being smuggled out.





When they reached there, they found as many as 100 bags of ration rice loaded in a lorry for being transported to Andhra Pradesh, where the free rice meant for TN people will be sold at a premium rate.





The CS-CID team arrested two persons, M Damodaran, 61, of Pallavan Nagar in Tadaperumbakkam and M Selvaraj, 23, of Mathur village, and seized the rice along with the lorry in which the ration supply was found loaded, a release said.