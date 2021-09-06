Decomposed body of woman found hanging

Chennai :

The decomposed body of a 28-year-old woman was retrieved from a house in Kattupakkam on Saturday. The deceased Ameena lived alone in a rented house at Kattupakkam for the last eight months, while her boyfriend Karthik (32) worked in Andhra Pradesh and often visited her.





While her house on the third floor of the building remained locked from inside for the last three days, neighbours grew suspicious with a foul smell emanating from there on Saturday.





Poonamallee police broke open the house and found Ameena hanging from the ceiling. Her body had started decomposing.





The body was sent for post-mortem and a case of suspicious death was registered.





Karthik was brought to the police station for an inquiry on Sunday and police said Ameena was allegedly upset as Karthik left for Andhra Pradesh a week ago after a quarrel between them.