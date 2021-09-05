Solar energy: CMDA warns building owners

Chennai :

According to a notification issued by the planning authority, under the norms prescribed for issue of completion certificates for obtaining power, water and sewerage connections for high rise buildings, non-high rise buildings and public buildings installation of solar energy system is insisted upon. "One-third of total terrace area to be reserved for creating solar photovoltaic panels. The approximate space required for erecting solar photo voltaic panels is 10 sqm for generating 1 kW of electricity for high rise, non-high rise and public buildings," the notification said.





The notification further added that occupants or owners of the building are instruction to ensure provision of solar energy system in their roof tops as per the planning permission issued without fail.





Meanwhile the enforcement cell of CMDA has been directed to inspect the premises of such buildings to check whether solar voltaic panel system haven been installed and effectively used to generate power supply for their own use or to a grid.





"Any violation in non provision of solar voltaic panel system in those buildings will be viewed seriously and enforcement action will be taken in this regard under section 56 and 57 of Tamil Nadu Town and Country Planning Act, 1971," the planning authority warned.