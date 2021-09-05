2 held with 5000 kg of ration rice near Chennai

Chennai :

The sleuths reached a ration shop in Aladu village in Ponneri based on information that ration rice meant for free supply for public is being taken out and being smuggled out.





When they reached there , they found as many as 100 bags of ration rice loaded in a lorry for being transported to Andhra Pradesh illegally, where the free rice meant for TN people will be sold at a premium rate.





The CS CID team arrested two persons M Damodaran , 61, of Pallavan Nagar in Tadaperumbakkam and M Selvaraj, 23, of Methur village and seized the 5 tons of rice along with the lorry in which the ration supply was found loaded, a press release from the civil supplies CID said on Sunday.