5 engineering students killed in accident on Chennai-Tiruchy highway

Chennai :

Five in a car, bound to Vandalur, were killed nearby Perungalathur when they hit a trailer lorry carrying iron. The car was crushed under the lorry.





The accident took place around 1:30 early in Sunday. The fire department and police laboured hard to free the vehicle off the lorry. But none of those in the car were alive. Their bodies were sent to Chromepet Government hospital for autopsy.





The five casualties were identified as Rahul (20), Aravind (21), Naveen (21), Raj Ganesh (21) and Ajay (21). The five were fresh graduates of a private engineering college in Chennai. Naveen was driving the car.







Five engineering students were killed as their car rammed into a truck in Perungalatur early on Sunday.#Perungalatur#Perungalaturaccident#chennaiaccident#chennaipic.twitter.com/QYJhYwWVD4 — DT Next (@dt_next) September 5, 2021





Initial reports suggest that the friends were out for a weekend party before the tragedy hit. The police believe the impact points in the car hints at a third vehicle hitting the car from behind which resulted in the car ramming into the lorry.





It is a legal offence to park a lorry in the national highways in the late hours according to the National Highways Authority of India laws. Officials involved in the investigation opine that the accident could have been averted had the lorry been moved from the place.





The police have registered a case and the investigations are underway.