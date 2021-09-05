Cousin who secretly married 17-year-old held under Pocso Act

Chennai :

The arrested, Dinesh (name changed) of Kodungaiyur, was staying at his aunt’s house in Navalur near Sriperumbudur and worked in a private firm in the locality. Police said Dinesh was in a relationship with his aunt’s 17-year-old daughter. In August, Dinesh married the minor girl secretly in a temple without others’ knowledge. The villagers who came to know about it and that the girl was only 17 informed the Revenue officials, who after an inquiry filed a complaint at the Sriperumbudur all-women police station. The police arrested Karthick under Pocso Act and child marriage Act and remanded him in judicial custody. The police are inquiring whether the girl’s mother or their relatives are involved in the conduct of the marriage.