Woman, daughter found hanging at home in JJ Nagar

Chennai :

Among the deceased, Rajalakshmi of Kalaivanar Nagar was a stay-at-home mother and her daughter Siva Dharshini a Class 12 student, while Rajalakshmi’s husband Ashok Rajapandi runs a restaurant in the neighbourhood. Police said Rajalakshmi and Ashok had differences and were not on talking terms. On Saturday, Ashok reached home around 2.40 pm for lunch and was shocked to find his wife and daughter hanging from ceiling fans in the hall. He removed both of them from the noose and rushed them to a private hospital nearby, where they were declared brought dead. JJ Nagar police registered a case and sent their bodies to Kilpauk Medical College Hospital for post-mortem. Further investigation is on.