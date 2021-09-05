Seafood prices up 15 pc, traders bet on further rise

Chennai :

Traders said the prices have gone up by 15 per cent, and added it is expected to rise further on Sunday.





“After almost a month we received a huge crowd today. Only a few customers came here till last week, as there were some auspicious days on the weekends and it also rained. Now the business has normalised as the time restriction has been eased, with both wholesale and retail traders being allowed to sell till evening,” said MP Vishnu, a wholesale trader at Kasimedu market.





“The prices have increased by 15 per cent. We are expecting the rates to go up by an additional 10 per cent on Sunday, if there is no rain or supply shortage,” he added.





Currently, seer fish (vanjiram) is being sold for Rs 850 – Rs 900 per kg, red snapper (sankara) Rs 250 – Rs 350 per kg (small and big), prawns Rs 500 – Rs 1,000 per kg, black pomfret Rs 700 per kg, and crabs 300 per kg.





Indhumathi R, a retail vendor at the fish market, recalled how her livelihood was severely affected due to the restriction on business hours. The police personnel at the market used to refuse them sell even for five minutes after the window was over.





“We had a good sale today, as there was an adequate supply of fishes. Though it was raining, people came to purchase. Till now, we were affected due to the time restriction, but now we are allowed to sell till evening. We are expecting the prices to increase tomorrow, too,” she said.