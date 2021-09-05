Chennai Corporation opens 24-hour vaccination centres in all zones

Minister KN Nehru inaugurating the 24-hour vaccination centre set up by the Corporation in Adyar

Chennai :

Inaugurating the 24-hour vaccination centre at the urban community health centre in Adyar, Municipal Administration and Water Supply Minister KN Nehru said all 15 of them would start functioning from Saturday.





The State Health Department has already opened similar 24-hour vaccination centres at government medical college hospitals in the city and also at DMS premises in Teynampet.





“As on date, as many as 41,45,452 doses of COVID vaccines have been administered in Chennai. Special drives are being conducted in slum areas, and 56,063 doses have been given to the residents there,” said Minister Nehru.





Earlier, the civic body was running only three vaccination camps for each zone (total 45 camps) earlier. Now, the number of camps have been increased to 200, one each at all the 200 divisions, he added.





“Special camps are being run for senior citizens, persons with disabilities and persons with comorbidities. Also, special camps are organised for teachers and lecturers of schools and colleges,” he said.





The 24-hour centres are functioning at the Tiruvottiyur urban community health centre on Tiruvottiyur Main Road, Manali urban community health centre on Nedunchezhian Road, Puzhal urban community health centre on GNT Road, RK Nagar urban community health centre on Kathivakkam Main Road, Perumalpet Maternity Hospital on Kariappa Road, Pulianthope urban community health centre on Thiruvengadasami Street, Padi urban community health centre on Church Street, Ayanavaram urban community health centre in United India Nagar, Teynampet urban community health centre in Royapettah, Vadapalani urban community health centre on Arcot Road, Porur urban community health centre in Chinna Porur, Alandur urban community health centre on Souri Street, Adyar urban community health centre in Venkatarathinam Nagar, Perungudi urban community health centre on School Road and Kannagi Nagar urban community health centre on Second Main Road.