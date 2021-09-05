J and K cops arrest city trader for cheating apple suppliers Rs 1.6cr

Chennai :

The accused, M Dinakaran (38) of Virugambakkam, bought apples for Rs 1.18 crore from one Usam Fruits in J&K and for Rs 45 lakh from another supplier in 2018. After he fails to pay for the consignment for the last three years, the victims recently lodged a complaint at the local police station in Shopian district in J&K.





A case was registered and a team from Shopian police reached the city. They secured the suspect with the help of local police on Saturday. Dinakaran was taken to Maduravoyal police station for inquiry. Officials said he would be produced before the magistrate here to get a transit visa for taking him to Jammu Kashmir.