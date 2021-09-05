Class 6 boy electrocuted while flying kite in Maduravoyal

Chennai :

The deceased, N Kishore of Kovilpatti Gopalakrishnan Street, was a Class 6 student of a private school in the locality, said police. His parents, both domestic workers, were at work at the time of the incident.





At 12.45 pm, when Kishore was flying kite from the terrace of his house, the thread slipped out of his hand. He went to the terrace of the newly-built adjacent house and tried to get hold of the thread.





That was when he came in contact with the live overhead cable.





Kishore suffered an electric shock and fell unconscious with burns on his leg. He was rushed to the Government Kilpauk Medical College Hospital on a 108 ambulance, but he succumbed to burns within a few hours. Maduravoyal police registered a case and further investigation is on.