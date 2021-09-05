Couple killed as lorry rams two-wheeler on GST Road

Chennai :

The deceased were identified as John Sagaya Baskar (50) of Pulipakkam near Chengalpattu, who was working in a marketing agency, and his wife Helen (42).





After Helen said she was not feeling well, John took her to a private hospital in Chengalpattu.





As they were returning home on his two-wheeler, a lorry that came from behind rammed the bike near Pulipakkam on GST Road. Both of them suffered grievous injuries, said the police, adding that Helen died on the spot.





John, who was in critical condition, was rushed to the Chengalpattu government hospital but died without responding to treatment.