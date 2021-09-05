24-yr-old AR cop shoots self at Chepauk guest house, critical

Chennai :

The incident happened around 8 pm. The constable, P Veluchamy of Dharmapuri district, has been admitted to RGGGH and is under intensive care.





Since the bullet entered through his chin, police suspect it could be a suicide attempt, though the reason for the suicide attempt was not clear.





“Luckily, the bullet exited through near ear side since he might not have held the rifle straight. He remains critical, but doctors are doing their best,” said an official.





Veluchamy had been posted as a guard at the guest house for the last five days with a 7.62 Bolt Action rifle.