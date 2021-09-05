Spotted deer found dead on lakebed near Tambaram

Chennai :

It was the local villagers who noticed the dead deer with grievous injuries and informed the Selaiyur police station. A police team that arrived at the spot said the deer could have died after being attacked by dogs. Soon, Tambaram forest officials reached there and sent the carcass for post-mortem examination.





Pointing out that its head came off in the attack, the villagers said they suspected that it could have been killed by anti-social elements. However, forest officials said it appeared that the deer might have been attacked and killed by a pack of dogs, but added that the exact cause of death would be known only after the autopsy. A case has been registered by the Forest department and further inquiry is on.