Spotted deer found dead on lakebed near Tambaram

The carcass of a spotted deer was found on a lakebed near Tambaram on Saturday. Forest and police officers suspect that it could have been killed by stray dogs, but added that the exact cause of its death would be known only after autopsy.
Chennai:
It was the local villagers who noticed the dead deer with grievous injuries and informed the Selaiyur police station. A police team that arrived at the spot said the deer could have died after being attacked by dogs. Soon, Tambaram forest officials reached there and sent the carcass for post-mortem examination.
Pointing out that its head came off in the attack, the villagers said they suspected that it could have been killed by anti-social elements. However, forest officials said it appeared that the deer might have been attacked and killed by a pack of dogs, but added that the exact cause of death would be known only after the autopsy. A case has been registered by the Forest department and further inquiry is on.
