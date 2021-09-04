Wholesaler at Koyambedu market held by J-K police for cheating apple suppliers of Rs 1.63 crore

Chennai :

The accused, M Dinakaran (38) of Virugambakkam, had bought apples for Rs 1.18 crore from one Usam fruits in Jammu Kashmir and from another supplier for Rs 45 lakh in 2018.





While he did not pay for the consignment for the last three years, the victims recently lodged a complaint at the local police station in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir.





A case was registered and a team from Shopian police station reached Chennai on Wednesday night and secured the suspect with the help of local police in the wee hours of Saturday. The accused was taken to Maduravoyal police station for an inquiry. Police said that he would be produced before there magistrate here to get a transit visa.