Greater Chennai Corporation opens 24-hour vaccination centers

Chennai :

While inaugurating the 24-hour vaccination centers at urban community health center in Adyar, state municipal administration and water supply department minister KN Nehru said that 24-hour vaccination centers opened at 15 places would start functioning from Saturday.





It may be noted that the state health department already opened 24-hour vaccination centers at government medical college hospitals in the city as well as at DMS premises in Teynampet.





"As on date, as many as 41,45,452 doses of COVID-19 vaccine are administered in Chennai. Special drives are being conducted at slum areas and 56,063 doses have been given to slum residents," he said.





He added that the civic body was running only three vaccination camps for each zone (total 45 camps) earlier. The number of camps have been increased to 200. All the 200 divisions have one camp each.





"Special camps are being run for senior citizens, persons with disabilities, persons with comorbidities. Also, special camps are organised for teachers and lecturers of schools and colleges," he said.





The new 24-hour camps are functioning in Thiruvottiyur urban community health center on Thiruvottiyur Main Road, Manali urban community health center on Nedunchezhian Road, Puzhal urban community health center on GNT Road, RK Nagar urban community health center on Kathivakkam Main Road, Perumalpet maternity hospital on kariappa Road, Pulianthope urban community health center on Thiruvengadasami Street, Padi urban community health center on Church Street, Ayanavaram urban community health center in United India Nagar, Teynampet urban community health center in Royapet, Vadapalani urban community health center on Arcot Road, Porur urban community health center in China Porur, Alandur urban community health center on Souri Street, Adyar urban community health center in Venkatarathinam Nagar, Perungudi urban community health center on School Road and Kannagi Nagar urban community health center on Second Main Road.