Sanofi GSK vaccine trials being conducted at SRM Medical College and Research Centre

Chennai :

The monovalent COVID-19 vaccine is undergoing global trials with 30,000 volunteers, of which 3,000 volunteers are participating in the trial at seven sites in India. Of the seven sites, about 400 volunteers are participating in the trials at SRM Medical College and Research Centre.





"The vaccine trials are in progress and two doses of vaccines are given on day one and day 21. The participants will be on a follow-up for more than six months. The mRNA vaccine has shown improved immune response in the trials on the first-generation candidates. The vaccine is known to induce good amount of antibodies in the animal study and the second phase of the trials is scheduled in October," said Dr Sathyajit Mohapatra, one of the researchers of the study on the Sanofi GSK vaccine.





He added that the vaccine is being used in several countries and six other vaccines along with Sanofi GSK vaccine is yet to get approved in the country.





The researchers say that the vaccine has shown positive response in animal studies not just against SARS Cov-2, but also the delta and beta variants of the virus. "If more number of vaccines are approved, it will help in improving the vaccine coverage in the State. As the two doses of the vaccines are done within a period of 21 days, Sanofi GSK vaccine will help in completing the vaccination at a faster pace," said Dr Mohapatra.