Metro Water hikes supply by 40MLD

Chennai :

As per Metro Water data, 941 MLD of water was supplied to the city residents on Friday. Of the 941 MLD, 901 MLD was regular supply using pipelines and lorries. Around 40 MLD was for industrial purposes, bulk consumers and local bodies.





During the same day previous year, only 700 MLD was supplied to the city.





On August 15, the water manager had increased the supply to 900 MLD from the earlier supply of 850 MLD. The same amount of supply continued for several days.





With the city lakes having more than 70 per cent storage, the Metro Water increased the supply to more than 900 MLD. An official said that the supply was increased due to higher storage in five lakes that supply water to the city.





As per Metro Water data, five lakes that supply drinking water to the city had 9,182 Mcft of water on Friday, which is more than 50 per cent higher than the storage recorded on the same day last year. During the previous year, the lakes had 4,142 Mcft of water.





Poondi lake that receives water from Krishna River has 2,568 Mcft of water. It receives 749 cusecs of water from Krishna River. Meanwhile, Cholavaram and Red Hills lake have 643 Mcft and 2,864 Mcft respctively. Kannankottai Thervoykandigai and Chembarambakkam lakes have 479 Mcft and 2,628 Mcft of water respectively.