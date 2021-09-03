Metro water supply increased by 40 million litres per day in Chennai

Chennai :

As per the Metrowater data, as much as 941 MLD of water has been supplied to the city residents on Friday. Of the 941 MLD, 901 MLD water supply given through regular supply using pipelines and lorries. Around 40 MLD has been given to industrial purposes, bulk consumers and to local bodies.

During the same day previous year, only 700 MLD of water was supplied to the city.

On August 15, the water manager increased the supply to 900 MLD from the earlier supply of 850 MLD. The same amount of supply continued for several days.

With the city lakes having more than 70 per cent storage, the Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (Metrowater) has increased the water supply to more than 900 million litres per day (MLD).

An official said that the supply has been increased due to higher storage in five lakes that supply water to the city.

As per the Metrowater data, five lakes that supply drinking water to the city has 9,182 Mcft of water on Friday, which is more than 50 per cent higher than the storage recorded on same day last year. During the previous year, the lakes had 4,142 Mcft of water.

Poondi lake that receives water from Krishna River has 2,568 Mcft of water. Poondi lake receives 749 cusecs of water from Krishna River.