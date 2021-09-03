Actress Meera Mithun produced before Egmore court today

Chennai :

Meera Mithun who is under judicial custody for charges on passing controversial castiest slur against Kollywood directors is facing two other cases- one for spreading false claims against one Joe Michael on social media and another for threatening a star hotel manager. While she was granted bail in the earlier case, the enquiry was still pending against the latter.





Meera Mithun was produced before the Egmore sessions court on the same, today.









For the unversed, Meera Mithun was arrested by Chennai police during the last week of August in Alappuzha in connection with her controversial castiest slur in a social media post after she ignored the summon by the investigators.





The cybercrime police of the Central Crime Branch (CCB) registered a case against Meera after a video of her making derogatory remarks against the scheduled castes claiming that they should be kept away from the movie industry. Following several complaints, she was booked under SC/ST Act among other sections of IPC and her Twitter account was suspended.