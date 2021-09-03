No issues in performing 'archanai' using Tamil: Madras High Court

Chennai :

The Hight Court stated that there was a ruling in 2008 clearing Tamil archanai of any objection what and there was no necessity to reconsider the earlier ruling.





Prayers and recitals are do be done in the language preferred by the devotees, it observed.





The PIL was moved by Rangarajan Narasimhan of Sri Rangam. The litigant cited the 1998 ruling to continue performing archanai in Sanskrit as per the Agamic injunctions and said ruling governments have no role in deciding norm of the temples.





The bench consisting Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice Audikesavulu took objection to the litigant's viewpoint and said the issue has been settled with the 2008 ruling which requires no further discussion.





The Tamil Nadu government had recently implemented a scheme "Annai Tamilil Archanai" (Recitals in Tamil) wherein archanai can be performed in Tamil language in the Temples falling under Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department (HR&CE).