Encroachers of highway land evicted in Tiruchy with police help

Chennai :

More than 10 houses and shops were found to be constructed on the highway land at Crawford in Tiruchy and the department had sent a series of notices to remove the buildings, but owners failed to do so. On Thursday, a team of officials led by the Highways Assistant Divisional Engineer Ravikumar came to the spot and started removing the structures, but soon the building owners opposed the eviction drive. Subsequently, the officials sought the support of E-Pudhur police who removed the people from the spot and the eviction drive continued.