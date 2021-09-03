Fri, Sep 03, 2021

Man, wife, 18-month-old son killed in bike-car accident, driver surrenders

Published: Sep 03,202106:53 AM

Three persons were killed, two of them on the spot, when the two-wheeler they were riding was hit by a car at Arunagirimangalam near Kalasapakkam in Tiruvannamalai district on Wednesday evening.

Representative Image
Chennai:
The dead were identified as Raghu (25) of Oothangarai in Krishnagiri district, his wife Samyukta (22) and their 18-month old son Boominathan. The accident occurred when the trio were on their way back to Oothangarai from Cheyyar. Near Arunagirimangalam, the bike was hit by a car bound for Polur from Pudupalayam resulting in all three being thrown off the bike. While Raghu and Boominathan died on the spot, locals rushed Samyukta to the Tiruvannamalai GH where she succumbed without regaining consciousness. Car driver Chinnakannu (45) of Vellore Sathuvachari surrendered. Kadaladi police registered a case.
