Two arrested on ‘kidnapped’ SB-CID constable’s robbery complaint

Chennai :

They were arrested near Hosur and brought to Chennai on Thursday. During interrogation, the duo allegedly admitted that they injected sedatives to the head constable, Ravi (45). The other accused was identified as M Logesh alias Logi (28) of Choolaimedu. However, the police did not reveal if there was any seizure from them. The head constable had lodged a complaint at the Choolaimedu police station that his acquaintance Ajay Vignesh offered a lift in his car and he soon became unconscious. When he woke up, he found himself lying on the roadside near Sholinganallur the next day. Also, he allegedly found Rs 1 lakh transferred through his GPay app on the phone.