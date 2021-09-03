Minor girls’ photos morphed, father’s ex-employee arrested

Chennai :

The accused, Virendra Kumar of Bihar, was a former employee of the victims’ father, who was a manager at a plastic processing unit. After the unit was shifted from Ambattur to Padappai, Virendra Kumar stopped going to work and demanded his due one-month salary from his manager.





The delay in his payment irked Virendra Kumar and he morphed his two daughters’ photos and circulated them on WhatsApp. Based on a complaint, the Ambattur police registered a case under Pocso Act, IT Act and IPC and arrested him. During the investigation, the accused admitted that he edited the photos on a mobile phone application. He was remanded in judicial custody on Thursday.





Meanwhile, thne city police arrested three persons for sexual assault on minor girls in Guindy, Pulianthope and Kilpauk. The accused, M Manoharan (51) of Thoraipakkam, M Mohanraj (31) of Vyasarpadi and R Manikandan (24) of Kannagi Nagar, were remanded in judicial custody by the respective all-woman police stations.