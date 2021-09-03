CB-CID police slap two more Pocso cases on godman Baba

Chennai :

He was already arrested by the CB-CID police in three Pocso cases on a complaint by former students. On Thursday, the police filed two more cases. Police sources said a former student was abroad and she filed a complaint online with the Chengalpattu Superintendent of Police. Following this, Baba will be arrested and remanded. The accused has been trying to secure bail and the new cases would make it difficult for him to get released. A CB_CID team had arrested Baba from Delhi in June initially.