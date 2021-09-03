Horse’s death: PETA cautions filmmakers

Chennai :

In a statement, PETA expressed shock over the incident at the sets of Ponniyin Selvan, where a horse died after a head-on collision during the shooting. PETA has taken up the issue with the Animal Welfare Board of India and the Hyderabad police seeking action against the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (PCA) Act. “In the age of computer-generated imagery, production firms have no excuse for forcing exhausted horses to play at war until one of them drops dead,” PETA India Chief Advocacy Officer Khushboo Gupta said.